Is Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In today’s recent session, 1.53 million shares of the Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.62, and it changed around $0.03 or 5.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.44M. HOOK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.05, offering almost -230.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.29% since then. We note from Hookipa Pharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 441.97K.

Hookipa Pharma Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.29. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HOOK as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hookipa Pharma Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) trade information

Instantly HOOK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6440 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.89% year-to-date, but still up 1.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) is -9.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOOK is forecast to be at a low of $2.25 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1029.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -262.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) estimates and forecasts

Hookipa Pharma Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.41 percent over the past six months and at a -5.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Hookipa Pharma Inc to make $5.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -35.70%.

Hookipa Pharma Inc earnings are expected to increase by 10.77% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.50% per year for the next five years.

HOOK Dividends

Hookipa Pharma Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 13 and November 17.

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.01% of Hookipa Pharma Inc shares, and 40.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.72%. Hookipa Pharma Inc stock is held by 56 institutions, with Artal Group S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.95% of the shares, which is about 5.67 million shares worth $4.99 million.

Knoll Capital Management, LLC, with 6.77% or 5.52 million shares worth $4.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.4 million shares worth $1.23 million, making up 1.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio held roughly 1.01 million shares worth around $0.8 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.