Is Gamestop Corporation’s (NYSE: GME) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 2.71 million shares of the Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) were traded, and its beta was -0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.78, and it changed around -$0.89 or -5.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.12B. GME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.99, offering almost -108.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.16% since then. We note from Gamestop Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.80 million.

Gamestop Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GME as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gamestop Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) trade information

Instantly GME has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.93 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.10% year-to-date, but still down -4.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) is -2.04% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.92, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -12.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GME is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 64.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) estimates and forecasts

Gamestop Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.04 percent over the past six months and at a 88.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 74.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.18 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Gamestop Corporation to make $2.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.30%.

GME Dividends

Gamestop Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.86% of Gamestop Corporation shares, and 28.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.21%. Gamestop Corporation stock is held by 349 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.17% of the shares, which is about 24.94 million shares worth $604.74 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.10% or 21.68 million shares worth $525.79 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 8.15 million shares worth $151.27 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.07 million shares worth around $195.65 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.