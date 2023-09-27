Is Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 2.47 million shares of the Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.36, and it changed around -$0.57 or -2.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.16B. BEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.37, offering almost -41.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.91% since then. We note from Franklin Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.91 million.

Franklin Resources Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.93. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 6 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended BEN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Franklin Resources Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) trade information

Instantly BEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.58 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.66% year-to-date, but still down -7.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is -5.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEN is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -23.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) estimates and forecasts

Franklin Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.87 percent over the past six months and at a -34.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -26.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.59 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Franklin Resources Inc. to make $1.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.42%. Franklin Resources Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -34.53% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -3.15% per year for the next five years.

BEN Dividends

Franklin Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 4.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.05% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares, and 48.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.76%. Franklin Resources Inc. stock is held by 804 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.97% of the shares, which is about 34.78 million shares worth $929.07 million.

State Street Corporation, with 6.36% or 31.76 million shares worth $848.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 13.07 million shares worth $349.07 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.36 million shares worth around $249.97 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.