Is Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.12, and it changed around $0.57 or 22.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.81M. ADIL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.00, offering almost -380.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.79% since then. We note from Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 137.72K.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ADIL as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.13 for the current quarter.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information

Instantly ADIL has showed a green trend with a performance of 22.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.30 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.95% year-to-date, but still up 20.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) is -9.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 64580.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADIL is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -957.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -957.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) estimates and forecasts

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.15 percent over the past six months and at a 60.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 59.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.85%.

ADIL Dividends

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.67% or 8134.0 shares worth $1693.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8134.0 shares worth $1693.0, making up 0.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2915.0 shares worth around $766.0, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.