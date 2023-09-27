Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: INZY) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.57 million shares of the Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.49, and it changed around $0.18 or 4.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $277.17M. INZY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.33, offering almost -63.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.95% since then. We note from Inozyme Pharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 658.48K.

Inozyme Pharma Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INZY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inozyme Pharma Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Instantly INZY has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.11 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 327.62% year-to-date, but still up 3.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY) is -9.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INZY is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -790.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -234.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Inozyme Pharma Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.35 percent over the past six months and at a 21.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.24%. Inozyme Pharma Inc earnings are expected to increase by 21.91% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.10% per year for the next five years.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.91% of Inozyme Pharma Inc shares, and 84.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.58%. Inozyme Pharma Inc stock is held by 70 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.88% of the shares, which is about 4.25 million shares worth $23.67 million.

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor, LLC, with 5.93% or 3.66 million shares worth $20.39 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 2.47 million shares worth $12.57 million, making up 3.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $4.7 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.