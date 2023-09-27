ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRX): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 2.6 million shares of the ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.47, and it changed around -$0.14 or -8.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $670.69M. IBRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.10, offering almost -382.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.69% since then. We note from ImmunityBio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

ImmunityBio Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IBRX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ImmunityBio Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Instantly IBRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7899 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.01% year-to-date, but still down -17.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) is -10.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IBRX is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -240.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -240.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 283.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ImmunityBio Inc to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $118k and $73k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -83.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -72.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.79%. ImmunityBio Inc earnings are expected to increase by 5.77% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -1.70% per year for the next five years.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.58% of ImmunityBio Inc shares, and 10.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.89%. ImmunityBio Inc stock is held by 211 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.55% of the shares, which is about 10.33 million shares worth $28.73 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.42% or 9.5 million shares worth $26.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.81 million shares worth $7.82 million, making up 0.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $7.18 million, which represents about 0.39% of the total shares outstanding.