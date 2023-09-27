If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM)

In the last trading session, 2.11 million shares of the Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) were traded, and its beta was 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.25, and it changed around -$0.59 or -1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.77B. TCOM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.59, offering almost -23.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.39% since then. We note from Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.85 million.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.18. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TCOM as a Hold, whereas 30 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.73 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.47% year-to-date, but still down -2.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) is -9.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $366.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TCOM is forecast to be at a low of $309.09 and a high of $466.49. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1223.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -776.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.38 percent over the past six months and at a 579.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 187.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 145.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 111.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.88 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Trip.com Group Ltd ADR to make $1.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.01 billion and $727.34 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 86.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 97.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.95%.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares, and 50.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.63%. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stock is held by 595 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.06% of the shares, which is about 27.73 million shares worth $970.62 million.

Capital World Investors, with 3.45% or 23.61 million shares worth $826.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 11.6 million shares worth $405.93 million, making up 1.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 6.23 million shares worth around $218.18 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.