I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $101.56M. IMAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.67, offering almost -518.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.45% since then. We note from I-Mab ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 601.27K.

I-Mab ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMAB as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. I-Mab ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Instantly IMAB has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3600 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.33% year-to-date, but still down -7.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) is -34.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMAB is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1916.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1109.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

I-Mab ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.74 percent over the past six months and at a 45.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.85%. I-Mab ADR earnings are expected to increase by 18.82% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 26.00% per year for the next five years.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.75% of I-Mab ADR shares, and 59.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.44%. I-Mab ADR stock is held by 87 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.36% of the shares, which is about 6.91 million shares worth $20.66 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.56% or 2.12 million shares worth $6.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 0.75 million shares worth $2.32 million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $2.22 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.