How To Invest In Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ: KSCP) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.19 million shares of the Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) were traded, and its beta was 2.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.76, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.28M. KSCP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.65, offering almost -380.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.63% since then. We note from Knightscope Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.99 million.

Knightscope Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KSCP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Knightscope Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Instantly KSCP has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8487 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.69% year-to-date, but still down -1.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP) is -34.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KSCP is forecast to be at a low of $3.75 and a high of $3.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -393.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -393.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Knightscope Inc (KSCP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Knightscope Inc to make $3.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Knightscope Inc (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders