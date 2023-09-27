How To Invest In Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 1.86 million shares of the Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) have been traded, and its beta is 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $564.86, and it changed around $11.9 or 2.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $250.32B. COST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $571.16, offering almost -1.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $447.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.71% since then. We note from Costco Wholesale Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) trade information

Instantly COST has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 564.95 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.74% year-to-date, but still up 0.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) is 5.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.93 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) estimates and forecasts

Costco Wholesale Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.04 percent over the past six months and at a 4.83% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $57.7 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corp to make $58.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.84%. Costco Wholesale Corp earnings are expected to increase by 10.61% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.42% per year for the next five years.

COST Dividends

Costco Wholesale Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.89. It is important to note, however, that the 0.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of Costco Wholesale Corp shares, and 70.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.69%. Costco Wholesale Corp stock is held by 3,640 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.98% of the shares, which is about 39.78 million shares worth $21.42 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.89% or 30.55 million shares worth $16.45 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 13.83 million shares worth $7.45 billion, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 10.56 million shares worth around $5.68 billion, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.