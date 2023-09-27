Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 3.4 million shares of the Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.49, and it changed around $1.08 or 8.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.09B. HAYW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.22, offering almost -5.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.97, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.0% since then. We note from Hayward Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Hayward Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.08. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended HAYW as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Hayward Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW) trade information

Instantly HAYW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.67 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 54.15% year-to-date, but still up 3.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW) is 3.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HAYW is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) estimates and forecasts

Hayward Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.66 percent over the past six months and at a -38.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -42.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 127.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $216.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Hayward Holdings Inc to make $314.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $240.38 million and $258.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.60%.

HAYW Dividends

Hayward Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of Hayward Holdings Inc shares, and 112.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.14%. Hayward Holdings Inc stock is held by 235 institutions, with Msd Partners, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 33.57% of the shares, which is about 71.54 million shares worth $919.26 million.

FMR, LLC, with 11.83% or 25.2 million shares worth $323.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8.7 million shares worth $111.76 million, making up 4.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 6.1 million shares worth around $81.48 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.