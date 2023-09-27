Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.79, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $399.69M. GRPN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.78, offering almost -7.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.4% since then. We note from Groupon Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) trade information

Instantly GRPN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.79 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 49.07% year-to-date, but still up 6.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) is 6.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.94 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Groupon Inc (GRPN) estimates and forecasts

Groupon Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 258.27 percent over the past six months and at a 55.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 116.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 173.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $126.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Groupon Inc to make $138.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $144.39 million and $148.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.70%.

Groupon Inc earnings are expected to increase by 84.55% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.90% per year for the next five years.

GRPN Dividends

Groupon Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.77% of Groupon Inc shares, and 61.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.51%. Groupon Inc stock is held by 139 institutions, with Pale Fire Capital Se being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 21.50% of the shares, which is about 6.72 million shares worth $39.7 million.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc., with 6.48% or 2.03 million shares worth $11.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $4.13 million, making up 2.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $1.94 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.