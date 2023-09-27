Geo Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO): Decline Of -85.87% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In today’s recent session, 1.65 million shares of the Geo Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.07, and it changed around $0.51 or 6.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02B. GEO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.44, offering almost -54.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.0% since then. We note from Geo Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Geo Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GEO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Geo Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Geo Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) trade information

Instantly GEO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.16 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.30% year-to-date, but still up 7.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Geo Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) is 14.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GEO is forecast to be at a low of $12.50 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -54.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Geo Group Inc. (GEO) estimates and forecasts

Geo Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.33 percent over the past six months and at a -24.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -21.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $598.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Geo Group Inc. to make $604.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $616.68 million and $620.68 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.76%. Geo Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -37.38% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

GEO Dividends

Geo Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Geo Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.02% of Geo Group Inc. shares, and 76.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.93%. Geo Group Inc. stock is held by 312 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.76% of the shares, which is about 19.87 million shares worth $142.28 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.76% or 13.57 million shares worth $97.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 8.92 million shares worth $64.6 million, making up 7.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.66 million shares worth around $26.17 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.