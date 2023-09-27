GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 3.61 million shares of the GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $66.21, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.11B. GEHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.83, offering almost -32.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $53.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.95% since then. We note from GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GEHC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.9 for the current quarter.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) trade information

Instantly GEHC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 67.40 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.41% year-to-date, but still up 0.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC) is -3.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $88.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GEHC is forecast to be at a low of $78.00 and a high of $99.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) estimates and forecasts

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.32 percent over the past six months and at a -17.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.8 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies Inc to make $5.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

GEHC Dividends

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GEHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shares, and 77.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.47%. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc stock is held by 1,294 institutions, with General Electric Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.54% of the shares, which is about 61.58 million shares worth $5.0 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 10.90% or 49.57 million shares worth $4.03 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Company Of America and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 16.19 million shares worth $1.32 billion, making up 3.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 12.05 million shares worth around $979.3 million, which represents about 2.65% of the total shares outstanding.