Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VINO) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 1.62 million shares of the Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.24, and it changed around $0.15 or 7.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.60M. VINO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.90, offering almost -2484.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.36% since then. We note from Gaucho Group Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 82810.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.23K.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VINO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gaucho Group Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information

Instantly VINO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.37 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.52% year-to-date, but still down -25.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VINO) is -39.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4210.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1375.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VINO is forecast to be at a low of $1375.20 and a high of $1375.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61292.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -61292.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

