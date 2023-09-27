Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT)

In the last trading session, 2.73 million shares of the Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.90, and it changed around -$0.45 or -2.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.77B. BXMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.05, offering almost -23.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.2% since then. We note from Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.83 million.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BXMT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) trade information

Instantly BXMT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.54 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.45% year-to-date, but still down -6.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) is 3.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BXMT is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -9.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) estimates and forecasts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.69 percent over the past six months and at a 4.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -14.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -27.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $161.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc to make $159.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $146.47 million and $191.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.48%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc earnings are expected to increase by 1.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.17% per year for the next five years.

BXMT Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 11.32 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.48. It is important to note, however, that the 11.32% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.16% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares, and 54.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.40%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc stock is held by 413 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.39% of the shares, which is about 16.17 million shares worth $336.56 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.92% or 13.65 million shares worth $284.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.17 million shares worth $107.54 million, making up 3.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.23 million shares worth around $87.93 million, which represents about 2.45% of the total shares outstanding.