Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN)

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $268.51, and it changed around -$0.53 or -0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $143.63B. AMGN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $296.67, offering almost -10.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $211.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.15% since then. We note from AMGEN Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

AMGEN Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.54. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended AMGN as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. AMGEN Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $4.4 for the current quarter.

AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) trade information

Instantly AMGN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 273.54 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.23% year-to-date, but still down -1.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is 4.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $260.83, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMGN is forecast to be at a low of $185.00 and a high of $320.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AMGEN Inc. (AMGN) estimates and forecasts

AMGEN Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.59 percent over the past six months and at a 3.73% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.54 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect AMGEN Inc. to make $6.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.65 billion and $6.84 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.08%. AMGEN Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 3.48% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.57% per year for the next five years.

AMGN Dividends

AMGEN Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was 8.54. It is important to note, however, that the 3.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

AMGEN Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of AMGEN Inc. shares, and 79.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.51%. AMGEN Inc. stock is held by 3,107 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.14% of the shares, which is about 48.87 million shares worth $10.85 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.78% or 46.95 million shares worth $10.42 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 16.66 million shares worth $3.7 billion, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 12.72 million shares worth around $2.82 billion, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.