Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among NextEra Energy Partners LP Stocks (NYSE: NEP)

In today’s recent session, 3.01 million shares of the NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.63, and it changed around -$8.27 or -17.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.61B. NEP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.32, offering almost -110.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.24, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -14.52% since then. We note from NextEra Energy Partners LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 898.87K.

NextEra Energy Partners LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.69. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NEP as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NextEra Energy Partners LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) trade information

Instantly NEP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -17.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.89 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.88% year-to-date, but still down -21.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) is -20.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEP is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $86.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -122.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -55.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) estimates and forecasts

NextEra Energy Partners LP share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.56 percent over the past six months and at a -77.40% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -54.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -65.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $411.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners LP to make $427.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $302 million and $266 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 60.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP earnings are expected to increase by -77.78% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.70% per year for the next five years.

NEP Dividends

NextEra Energy Partners LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.46. It is important to note, however, that the 8.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.13% of NextEra Energy Partners LP shares, and 91.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.04%. NextEra Energy Partners LP stock is held by 543 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.56% of the shares, which is about 7.07 million shares worth $414.33 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with 4.41% or 4.12 million shares worth $241.51 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

PGIM Jennison Utility Fd and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.67 million shares worth $83.42 million, making up 1.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 1.47 million shares worth around $79.95 million, which represents about 1.57% of the total shares outstanding.