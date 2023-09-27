Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON)

In the last trading session, 6.45 million shares of the On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) were traded, and its beta was 2.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.06, and it changed around -$1.26 or -4.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.29B. ONON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.08, offering almost -42.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.75% since then. We note from On Holding AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.10 million.

On Holding AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.73. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ONON as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. On Holding AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Instantly ONON has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.63 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 51.86% year-to-date, but still down -12.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is -9.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONON is forecast to be at a low of $17.93 and a high of $42.14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

On Holding AG share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.82 percent over the past six months and at a 82.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -14.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.60%, up from the previous year.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.06% of On Holding AG shares, and 42.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.98%. On Holding AG stock is held by 293 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.98% of the shares, which is about 28.28 million shares worth $933.28 million.

Jennison Associates LLC, with 2.59% or 7.33 million shares worth $241.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 8.22 million shares worth $295.76 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 4.9 million shares worth around $176.25 million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.