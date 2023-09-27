Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For American Express Co. (NYSE: AXP)

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $150.33, and it changed around -$0.79 or -0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $110.71B. AXP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $182.15, offering almost -21.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $130.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.09% since then. We note from American Express Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.74 million.

American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) trade information

Instantly AXP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 156.87 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.75% year-to-date, but still down -4.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) is -5.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.84 day(s).

American Express Co. (AXP) estimates and forecasts

American Express Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.58 percent over the past six months and at a 12.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect American Express Co. to make $16.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.56 billion and $14.18 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.90%. American Express Co. earnings are expected to increase by 12.47% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.80% per year for the next five years.

AXP Dividends

American Express Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.38. It is important to note, however, that the 1.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of American Express Co. shares, and 86.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.44%. American Express Co. stock is held by 2,636 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 20.59% of the shares, which is about 151.61 million shares worth $26.41 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 6.44% or 47.42 million shares worth $8.26 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 17.37 million shares worth $3.03 billion, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 14.16 million shares worth around $2.47 billion, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.