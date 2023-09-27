FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.29, and it changed around $0.29 or 5.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $739.07M. FREY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.94, offering almost -220.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.86% since then. We note from FREYR Battery’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

FREYR Battery stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FREY as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FREYR Battery is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Instantly FREY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.35 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.06% year-to-date, but still up 0.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) is -16.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FREY is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -278.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -89.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

FREYR Battery share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.51 percent over the past six months and at a -29.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -290.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect FREYR Battery to make $120k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -99.20%.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 12 and November 16.