Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 2.6 million shares of the Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.80, and it changed around -$1.84 or -2.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.22B. EIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.92, offering almost -13.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $54.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.25% since then. We note from Edison International’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Edison International stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.29. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended EIX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Edison International is expected to report earnings per share of $CONSOL Energy Inc. for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) trade information

Instantly EIX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 70.54 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.43% year-to-date, but still down -6.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is -5.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EIX is forecast to be at a low of $53.00 and a high of $86.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Edison International (EIX) estimates and forecasts

Edison International share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.98 percent over the past six months and at a 2.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.49%. Edison International earnings are expected to increase by 1.89% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.95% per year for the next five years.

EIX Dividends

Edison International’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.46 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.93. It is important to note, however, that the 4.46% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Edison International shares, and 93.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.66%. Edison International stock is held by 1,085 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.33% of the shares, which is about 47.27 million shares worth $3.28 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.68% or 37.09 million shares worth $2.58 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Company Of America were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 11.94 million shares worth $829.05 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held roughly 9.35 million shares worth around $649.66 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.