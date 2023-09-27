e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.39 million shares of the e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $110.70, and it changed around $1.41 or 1.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.03B. ELF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $139.85, offering almost -26.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.78% since then. We note from e.l.f. Beauty Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.69. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ELF as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. e.l.f. Beauty Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) trade information

Instantly ELF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 112.25 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 100.18% year-to-date, but still up 4.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) is -9.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $147.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELF is forecast to be at a low of $110.00 and a high of $176.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) estimates and forecasts

e.l.f. Beauty Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.88 percent over the past six months and at a 42.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $196.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty Inc to make $197.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 87.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.33%. e.l.f. Beauty Inc earnings are expected to increase by 44.98% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 21.70% per year for the next five years.

ELF Dividends

e.l.f. Beauty Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 01.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.65% of e.l.f. Beauty Inc shares, and 93.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.03%. e.l.f. Beauty Inc stock is held by 466 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.14% of the shares, which is about 8.25 million shares worth $905.93 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 11.00% or 5.99 million shares worth $657.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 3.57 million shares worth $392.37 million, making up 6.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.58 million shares worth around $173.49 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.