Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 3.94 million shares of the Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) were traded, and its beta was 0.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $106.35, and it changed around $1.95 or 1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.40B. DLTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $170.36, offering almost -60.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $103.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.27% since then. We note from Dollar Tree Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.15 million.

Dollar Tree Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.32. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended DLTR as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 3 rated it as Underweight. Dollar Tree Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) trade information

Instantly DLTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 112.65 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.81% year-to-date, but still down -4.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) is -13.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $153.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DLTR is forecast to be at a low of $112.00 and a high of $195.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) estimates and forecasts

Dollar Tree Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.34 percent over the past six months and at a -17.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.41 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Dollar Tree Inc to make $8.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.94 billion and $7.72 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.30%.

Dollar Tree Inc earnings are expected to increase by -17.23% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 19.74% per year for the next five years.

DLTR Dividends

Dollar Tree Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.26% of Dollar Tree Inc shares, and 103.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.49%. Dollar Tree Inc stock is held by 1,124 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.87% of the shares, which is about 23.91 million shares worth $3.43 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 8.63% or 18.98 million shares worth $2.72 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 9.96 million shares worth $1.43 billion, making up 4.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.56 million shares worth around $940.75 million, which represents about 2.98% of the total shares outstanding.