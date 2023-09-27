DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: DMK): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 59.28 million shares of the DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:DMK) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.77, and it changed around $0.32 or 69.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.18M. DMK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.70, offering almost -2718.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.56% since then. We note from DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DMK as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:DMK) trade information

Instantly DMK has showed a green trend with a performance of 69.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5000 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 48.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.53% year-to-date, but still up 27.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:DMK) is -7.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 98940.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DMK is forecast to be at a low of $105.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13536.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13536.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (DMK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -43.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp to make $2.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.47 million and $1.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 85.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.79%.

DMK Dividends

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:DMK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.81% of DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp shares, and 16.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.00%. DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp stock is held by 43 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.42% of the shares, which is about 39530.0 shares worth $95267.0.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.33% or 30910.0 shares worth $74493.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 30090.0 shares worth $72516.0, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 11025.0 shares worth around $23042.0, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.