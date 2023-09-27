Home  »  Company   »  D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (N...

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ: HEPS): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A An Incline Of 42.69%

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) were traded, and its beta was 2.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around $0.07 or 5.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $386.10M. HEPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.89, offering almost -40.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.81% since then. We note from D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 646.68K.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HEPS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Instantly HEPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4000 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 104.55% year-to-date, but still up 1.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) is -6.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 89880.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HEPS is forecast to be at a low of $57.37 and a high of $60.19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4358.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4149.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51.50%. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR earnings are expected to increase by 87.84% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -13.40% per year for the next five years.

HEPS Dividends

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 76.47% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR shares, and 8.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.83%. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR stock is held by 42 institutions, with Hosking Partners LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.25% of the shares, which is about 7.35 million shares worth $12.35 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 1.03% or 3.35 million shares worth $5.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Europe Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.24 million shares worth $3.76 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Europe Fund held roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $0.86 million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.