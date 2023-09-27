D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ: HEPS): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A An Incline Of 42.69%

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) were traded, and its beta was 2.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around $0.07 or 5.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $386.10M. HEPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.89, offering almost -40.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.81% since then. We note from D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 646.68K.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HEPS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the current quarter.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

Instantly HEPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4000 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 104.55% year-to-date, but still up 1.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS) is -6.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 89880.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HEPS is forecast to be at a low of $57.37 and a high of $60.19. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4358.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4149.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51.50%. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR earnings are expected to increase by 87.84% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -13.40% per year for the next five years.

HEPS Dividends

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 76.47% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR shares, and 8.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.83%. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR stock is held by 42 institutions, with Hosking Partners LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.25% of the shares, which is about 7.35 million shares worth $12.35 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 1.03% or 3.35 million shares worth $5.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Europe Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.24 million shares worth $3.76 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Europe Fund held roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $0.86 million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.