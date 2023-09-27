Could SharkNinja Inc.’s (NYSE: SN) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE:SN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.86, and it changed around $1.86 or 4.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.23B. SN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.90, offering almost -17.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.4% since then. We note from SharkNinja Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE:SN) trade information

Instantly SN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.38 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE:SN) is 27.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SN is forecast to be at a low of $67.00 and a high of $67.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -49.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SharkNinja Inc. (SN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SharkNinja Inc. to make $1.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.