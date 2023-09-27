Home  »  Science   »  Could SharkNinja Inc.’s (NYSE: SN) Earnings Exce...

Could SharkNinja Inc.’s (NYSE: SN) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE:SN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.86, and it changed around $1.86 or 4.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.23B. SN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.90, offering almost -17.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.4% since then. We note from SharkNinja Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80 million.

SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE:SN) trade information

Instantly SN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.38 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE:SN) is 27.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.05 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SN is forecast to be at a low of $67.00 and a high of $67.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -49.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SharkNinja Inc. (SN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SharkNinja Inc. to make $1.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.