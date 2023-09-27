Could Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.94 million shares of the Seagen Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) were traded, and its beta was 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $216.16, and it changed around $0.64 or 0.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.57B. SGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $215.70, offering almost 0.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $116.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.3% since then. We note from Seagen Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Seagen Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.56. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended SGEN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Seagen Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.79 for the current quarter.

Seagen Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) trade information

Instantly SGEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 217.08 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 68.20% year-to-date, but still up 3.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seagen Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) is 8.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $228.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SGEN is forecast to be at a low of $228.00 and a high of $229.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seagen Inc (SGEN) estimates and forecasts

Seagen Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.30 percent over the past six months and at a -3.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $634.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Seagen Inc to make $674.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $459.09 million and $528.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.39%.

SGEN Dividends

Seagen Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Seagen Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.92% of Seagen Inc shares, and 85.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.19%. Seagen Inc stock is held by 860 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 23.74% of the shares, which is about 44.55 million shares worth $8.57 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.09% or 13.32 million shares worth $2.56 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.61 million shares worth $1.27 billion, making up 3.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.4 million shares worth around $846.17 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.