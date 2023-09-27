Home  »  Science   »  Could Liberty Global plc’s (NASDAQ: LBTYK) Earni...

Could Liberty Global plc’s (NASDAQ: LBTYK) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 3.02 million shares of the Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.03, and it changed around -$0.26 or -1.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.65B. LBTYK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.78, offering almost -26.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.37% since then. We note from Liberty Global plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

Liberty Global plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.87. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LBTYK as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Liberty Global plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) trade information

Instantly LBTYK has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.37 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.21% year-to-date, but still down -10.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is -4.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LBTYK is forecast to be at a low of $20.90 and a high of $51.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -182.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 0 analysts expect Liberty Global plc to make $1.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.2 billion and $1.85 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.80%.

LBTYK Dividends

Liberty Global plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.83% of Liberty Global plc shares, and 96.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.54%. Liberty Global plc stock is held by 499 institutions, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 18.75% of the shares, which is about 45.0 million shares worth $799.73 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.90% or 14.17 million shares worth $251.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Artisan International Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8.46 million shares worth $150.33 million, making up 3.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held roughly 6.33 million shares worth around $112.54 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.

