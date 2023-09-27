Could Haleon plc ADR (NYSE: HLN) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 4.46 million shares of the Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) were traded, and its beta was 0.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.12, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.49B. HLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.05, offering almost -11.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.45% since then. We note from Haleon plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.96 million.

Haleon plc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.12. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended HLN as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.39 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.50% year-to-date, but still down -0.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN) is -1.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLN is forecast to be at a low of $7.10 and a high of $10.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Haleon plc ADR (HLN) estimates and forecasts

Haleon plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.22 percent over the past six months and at a 60.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.70%.

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.74 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 1.74% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Haleon plc ADR (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.41% of Haleon plc ADR shares, and 8.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.68%. Haleon plc ADR stock is held by 637 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.40% of the shares, which is about 110.63 million shares worth $927.05 million.

FMR, LLC, with 0.96% or 44.14 million shares worth $369.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 76.68 million shares worth $642.6 million, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund held roughly 9.07 million shares worth around $76.0 million, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.