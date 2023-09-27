Could Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE: TV) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 0.74 million shares of the Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.15, and it changed around $0.11 or 3.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.72B. TV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.57, offering almost -108.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.76% since then. We note from Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.52 million.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.45. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TV as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grupo Televisa SAB ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) trade information

Instantly TV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.41 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.92% year-to-date, but still down -7.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) is -30.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TV is forecast to be at a low of $3.65 and a high of $13.08. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -315.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) estimates and forecasts

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.58 percent over the past six months and at a 105.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -20.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Grupo Televisa SAB ADR to make $1.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $967.04 million and $973.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.00%.

TV Dividends

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.30 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 3.30% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Grupo Televisa SAB ADR shares, and 39.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.84%. Grupo Televisa SAB ADR stock is held by 155 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.38% of the shares, which is about 65.01 million shares worth $333.52 million.

Fpr Partners Llc, with 6.58% or 31.96 million shares worth $163.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 46.38 million shares worth $237.93 million, making up 9.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Global Stock Fund held roughly 9.67 million shares worth around $49.58 million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.