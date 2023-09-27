Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 3.02 million shares of the Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.73, and it changed around -$0.64 or -1.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.02B. CPRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.38, offering almost -10.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.12% since then. We note from Copart Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.05 million.

Copart Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CPRT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Copart Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) trade information

Instantly CPRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.89 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.35% year-to-date, but still down -4.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is -2.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPRT is forecast to be at a low of $41.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Copart Inc. (CPRT) estimates and forecasts

Copart Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.50 percent over the past six months and at a 10.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 27.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $990.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Copart Inc. to make $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.27%. Copart Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 13.58% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 22.30% per year for the next five years.

CPRT Dividends

Copart Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.48% of Copart Inc. shares, and 82.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.23%. Copart Inc. stock is held by 1,276 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 20.37% of the shares, which is about 97.24 million shares worth $4.43 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 16.55% or 79.0 million shares worth $3.6 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 26.73 million shares worth $1.22 billion, making up 5.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held roughly 23.85 million shares worth around $1.05 billion, which represents about 4.99% of the total shares outstanding.