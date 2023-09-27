Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have been traded, and its beta is 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.85, and it changed around $0.24 or 1.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.43B. CSTM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.46, offering almost -15.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.36% since then. We note from Constellium SE’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 587.02K.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) trade information

Instantly CSTM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.66 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.43% year-to-date, but still down -4.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is -1.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.19 day(s).

Constellium SE (CSTM) estimates and forecasts

Constellium SE share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.17 percent over the past six months and at a -46.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -31.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -45.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 77.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.95 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Constellium SE to make $1.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.14 billion and $2.03 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.40%.

Constellium SE earnings are expected to increase by -42.13% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -1.48% per year for the next five years.

CSTM Dividends

Constellium SE’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.79% of Constellium SE shares, and 92.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.24%. Constellium SE stock is held by 255 institutions, with Bpifrance SA being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.36% of the shares, which is about 16.39 million shares worth $281.98 million.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., with 10.33% or 14.9 million shares worth $256.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 8.14 million shares worth $140.07 million, making up 5.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 4.82 million shares worth around $82.82 million, which represents about 3.34% of the total shares outstanding.