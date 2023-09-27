Comstock Resources Inc.’s (CRK): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 3.59 million shares of the Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.36, and it changed around -$0.22 or -2.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.89B. CRK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.17, offering almost -104.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.45% since then. We note from Comstock Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.10 million.

Comstock Resources Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.92. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended CRK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Comstock Resources Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

Instantly CRK has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.19 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.43% year-to-date, but still down -6.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is -9.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRK is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -93.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Comstock Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.36 percent over the past six months and at a -80.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -31.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -87.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -73.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -56.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $363.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Comstock Resources Inc. to make $453.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $780.22 million and $922.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -53.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -50.80%.

Comstock Resources Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -81.26% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

CRK Dividends

Comstock Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.41 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.25. It is important to note, however, that the 2.41% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 67.55% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares, and 32.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.44%. Comstock Resources Inc. stock is held by 316 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.21% of the shares, which is about 14.51 million shares worth $168.27 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.94% or 10.97 million shares worth $127.29 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 6.89 million shares worth $84.51 million, making up 2.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 6.5 million shares worth around $79.75 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.