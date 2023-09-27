Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE: CWEN) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.84, and it changed around -$1.42 or -6.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.56B. CWEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.57, offering almost -67.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.24, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -6.41% since then. We note from Clearway Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 899.76K.

Clearway Energy Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CWEN as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) trade information

Instantly CWEN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.71 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.46% year-to-date, but still down -12.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) is -13.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CWEN is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) estimates and forecasts

Clearway Energy Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.05 percent over the past six months and at a 129.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.90%.

CWEN Dividends

Clearway Energy Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.07 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.54. It is important to note, however, that the 7.07% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.14% of Clearway Energy Inc shares, and 91.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.82%. Clearway Energy Inc stock is held by 443 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.81% of the shares, which is about 9.73 million shares worth $277.94 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.45% or 8.61 million shares worth $245.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.38 million shares worth $67.85 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.13 million shares worth around $60.96 million, which represents about 2.59% of the total shares outstanding.