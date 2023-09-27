Can BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE:BILL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $97.07, and it changed around -$0.84 or -0.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.35B. BILL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $154.12, offering almost -58.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $68.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.64% since then. We note from BILL Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

BILL Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.81. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended BILL as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BILL Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter.

BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Instantly BILL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 102.34 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.91% year-to-date, but still down -6.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE:BILL) is -9.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $133.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BILL is forecast to be at a low of $90.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -106.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) estimates and forecasts

BILL Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.61 percent over the past six months and at a 16.97% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 250.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $298.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect BILL Holdings Inc to make $318.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -84.18%. BILL Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by 19.66% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.36% per year for the next five years.

BILL Dividends

BILL Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.95% of BILL Holdings Inc shares, and 100.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.70%. BILL Holdings Inc stock is held by 625 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.76% of the shares, which is about 12.54 million shares worth $1.47 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 10.15% or 10.82 million shares worth $1.26 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 6.47 million shares worth $756.42 million, making up 6.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.15 million shares worth around $368.55 million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.