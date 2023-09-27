Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -10.59%

In the last trading session, 2.93 million shares of the Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) were traded, and its beta was 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.91, and it changed around -$0.85 or -2.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.27B. BN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.72, offering almost -21.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.47% since then. We note from Brookfield Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) trade information

Instantly BN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.42 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.43% year-to-date, but still down -9.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is -1.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.79 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BN is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -103.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.89%.

BN Dividends

Brookfield Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.88 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 0.88% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.54% of Brookfield Corporation shares, and 60.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.69%. Brookfield Corporation stock is held by 943 institutions, with Brookfield Corp /ON/ being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.16% of the shares, which is about 133.72 million shares worth $4.5 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 6.28% or 102.93 million shares worth $3.46 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 27.33 million shares worth $953.98 million, making up 1.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 17.65 million shares worth around $572.87 million, which represents about 1.08% of the total shares outstanding.