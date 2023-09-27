Bowlero Corp (NYSE: BOWL): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 3.27 million shares of the Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) were traded, and its beta was 0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.10, and it changed around -$0.56 or -5.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.58B. BOWL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.45, offering almost -91.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.53, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.73% since then. We note from Bowlero Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Bowlero Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BOWL as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bowlero Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) trade information

Instantly BOWL has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.90 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.49% year-to-date, but still down -11.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL) is -16.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BOWL is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -174.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -75.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bowlero Corp (BOWL) estimates and forecasts

Bowlero Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.13 percent over the past six months and at a 335.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 81.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,400.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $232.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Bowlero Corp to make $299.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.90%.

BOWL Dividends

Bowlero Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Bowlero Corp (NYSE:BOWL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.40% of Bowlero Corp shares, and 111.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.27%. Bowlero Corp stock is held by 223 institutions, with Atairos Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 62.83% of the shares, which is about 63.43 million shares worth $738.28 million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.24% or 6.3 million shares worth $73.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 3.37 million shares worth $38.63 million, making up 3.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio held roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $21.58 million, which represents about 1.84% of the total shares outstanding.