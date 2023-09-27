Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE: OBDC): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2.49 million shares of the Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE:OBDC) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.89, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.41B. OBDC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.25, offering almost -2.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.86% since then. We note from Blue Owl Capital Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Blue Owl Capital Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.42. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OBDC as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blue Owl Capital Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE:OBDC) trade information

Instantly OBDC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.03 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.78% year-to-date, but still down -0.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE:OBDC) is 2.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OBDC is forecast to be at a low of $13.50 and a high of $16.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -18.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (OBDC) estimates and forecasts

Blue Owl Capital Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.10 percent over the past six months and at a 31.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $387.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Blue Owl Capital Corp to make $390.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $292.09 million and $350.51 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.35%.

OBDC Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 11.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.59. It is important to note, however, that the 11.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Blue Owl Capital Corp (NYSE:OBDC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.12% of Blue Owl Capital Corp shares, and 44.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.85%. Blue Owl Capital Corp stock is held by 349 institutions, with California, University of-Regents being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.24% of the shares, which is about 24.3 million shares worth $326.13 million.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E, with 5.84% or 22.75 million shares worth $305.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Putnam BDC ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 5.57 million shares worth $77.52 million, making up 1.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Putnam BDC ETF held roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $5.23 million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.