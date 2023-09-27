Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 3.17 million shares of the Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) were traded, and its beta was 2.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.35, and it changed around -$0.38 or -2.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.01B. BE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.55, offering almost -98.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.64% since then. We note from Bloom Energy Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.06 million.

Bloom Energy Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.95. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended BE as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bloom Energy Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) trade information

Instantly BE has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.05 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.18% year-to-date, but still down -9.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) is -7.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BE is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -139.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) estimates and forecasts

Bloom Energy Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.96 percent over the past six months and at a 48.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $372.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Bloom Energy Corp to make $496.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $277.2 million and $462.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.65%.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.64% of Bloom Energy Corp shares, and 77.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.87%. Bloom Energy Corp stock is held by 483 institutions, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.33% of the shares, which is about 23.72 million shares worth $387.79 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.40% or 17.59 million shares worth $287.52 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 12.97 million shares worth $177.91 million, making up 6.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.82 million shares worth around $95.12 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.