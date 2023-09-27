BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE: BHP) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE:BHP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.62, and it changed around $0.62 or 1.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.92B. BHP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.52, offering almost -28.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.64% since then. We note from BHP Group Limited ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

BHP Group Limited ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.44. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended BHP as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 3 rated it as Underweight. BHP Group Limited ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE:BHP) trade information

Instantly BHP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 57.51 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.36% year-to-date, but still down -3.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, BHP Group Limited ADR (NYSE:BHP) is -0.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BHP is forecast to be at a low of $46.62 and a high of $73.83. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BHP Group Limited ADR (BHP) estimates and forecasts

BHP Group Limited ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.74 percent over the past six months and at a 2.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.67%. BHP Group Limited ADR earnings are expected to increase by -5.66% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -10.10% per year for the next five years.

BHP Dividends

BHP Group Limited ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.17 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.87. It is important to note, however, that the 5.17% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.