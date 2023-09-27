An Analysis Of INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: INVO), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:INVO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.83, and it changed around -$0.03 or -3.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.04M. INVO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.40, offering almost -3442.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.41% since then. We note from INVO Bioscience Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21820.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 219.97K.

INVO Bioscience Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INVO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. INVO Bioscience Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:INVO) trade information

Instantly INVO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0100 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -90.26% year-to-date, but still down -18.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:INVO) is -44.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14590.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INVO is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -502.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -502.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

INVO Bioscience Inc (INVO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 243.10%, up from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $163k and $146k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.39%.

INVO Dividends

INVO Bioscience Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

INVO Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:INVO)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group Inc, with 0.21% or 5277.0 shares worth $21129.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5277.0 shares worth $21129.0, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund held roughly 3651.0 shares worth around $14618.0, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.