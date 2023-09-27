American Strategic Investment Co: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of NYC Stock In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.97 million shares of the American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE:NYC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.68, and it changed around $1.46 or 23.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.89M. NYC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.95, offering almost -289.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.92% since then. We note from American Strategic Investment Co’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3450.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.06K.

American Strategic Investment Co stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NYC as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Strategic Investment Co is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE:NYC) trade information

Instantly NYC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 23.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.93 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.76% year-to-date, but still up 17.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE:NYC) is 17.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8330.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NYC is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Strategic Investment Co (NYC) estimates and forecasts

American Strategic Investment Co share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.60 percent over the past six months and at a 90.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect American Strategic Investment Co to make $16.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.93 million and $16.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.48%.

NYC Dividends

American Strategic Investment Co’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE:NYC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.29% of American Strategic Investment Co shares, and 4.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.53%. American Strategic Investment Co stock is held by 33 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.16% of the shares, which is about 73500.0 shares worth $0.58 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.63% or 14568.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 49393.0 shares worth $0.39 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 21669.0 shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.