Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLR) Stock Forecast: $320.00 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 1.65 million shares of the Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLR) were traded, and its beta was -0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.75, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.38M. ALLR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1890.00, offering almost -251900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.0% since then. We note from Allarity Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 809.09K.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8900 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -99.82% year-to-date, but still down -8.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLR) is -53.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24920.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $320.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALLR is forecast to be at a low of $320.00 and a high of $320.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42566.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42566.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (ALLR) estimates and forecasts

Allarity Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -99.27 percent over the past six months and at a 99.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 99.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 99.60% in the next quarter.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Allarity Therapeutics Inc shares, and 0.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.01%. Allarity Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 2 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.13% of the shares, which is about 3617.0 shares worth $23872.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.05% or 1429.0 shares worth $9431.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.