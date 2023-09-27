Akanda Corp (NASDAQ: AKAN) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around $0.06 or 9.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.20M. AKAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.35, offering almost -876.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.31% since then. We note from Akanda Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 430.04K.

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Instantly AKAN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6800 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.67% year-to-date, but still up 7.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN) is 44.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 87080.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.45% of Akanda Corp shares, and 0.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.27%. Akanda Corp stock is held by 1 institutions, with Two Sigma Securities, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 13997.0 shares worth $10357.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.04% or 13801.0 shares worth $10212.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.