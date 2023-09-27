Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $41.00 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.20, and it changed around -$0.6 or -3.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.38B. AGL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.44, offering almost -61.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.58% since then. We note from Agilon Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.

Agilon Health Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.29. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AGL as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Agilon Health Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Instantly AGL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.98 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.76% year-to-date, but still up 0.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) is 6.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGL is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $41.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -125.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Agilon Health Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.14 percent over the past six months and at a 46.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 67.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.14 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Agilon Health Inc to make $1.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $694.86 million and $689.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 63.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 62.10%.

AGL Dividends

Agilon Health Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.10% of Agilon Health Inc shares, and 108.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.69%. Agilon Health Inc stock is held by 281 institutions, with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 24.66% of the shares, which is about 100.0 million shares worth $1.73 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 14.99% or 60.78 million shares worth $1.05 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Economy Fund (The) and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 19.77 million shares worth $342.87 million, making up 4.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 14.27 million shares worth around $346.22 million, which represents about 3.52% of the total shares outstanding.