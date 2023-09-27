Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: AHI) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $49.71 In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:AHI) have been traded, and its beta is 3.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.63, and it changed around -$0.24 or -8.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $81.79M. AHI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.52, offering almost -490.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.67% since then. We note from Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 64879.99999999999 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AHI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:AHI) trade information

Instantly AHI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.06 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 60.36% year-to-date, but still down -14.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:AHI) is -29.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AHI is forecast to be at a low of $49.71 and a high of $49.71. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1790.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1790.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AHI Dividends

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:AHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR shares, and 0.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.32%. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR stock is held by 4 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.51% of the shares, which is about 39644.0 shares worth $0.15 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.01% or 1000.0 shares worth $3830.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.