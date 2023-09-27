Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -77.74%

In the last trading session, 2.85 million shares of the Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) were traded, and its beta was 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.63, and it changed around $0.34 or 1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.87B. ACAD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.99, offering almost -43.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.9% since then. We note from Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.18. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended ACAD as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) trade information

Instantly ACAD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.95 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.43% year-to-date, but still down -3.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) is -17.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACAD is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 44.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) estimates and forecasts

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.04 percent over the past six months and at a 69.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -158.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 184.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $187.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $204.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $138.81 million and $136.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.76%.

ACAD Dividends

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 99.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.67%. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 334 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 26.18% of the shares, which is about 42.86 million shares worth $1.03 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.46% or 13.85 million shares worth $331.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.79 million shares worth $90.82 million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.15 million shares worth around $75.42 million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.