AbCellera Biologics Inc’s (NASDAQ: ABCL) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.76, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.38B. ABCL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.97, offering almost -214.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.89% since then. We note from AbCellera Biologics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

AbCellera Biologics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ABCL as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AbCellera Biologics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

Instantly ABCL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.07 on Tuesday, 09/26/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.02% year-to-date, but still down -6.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) is -13.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABCL is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -614.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -152.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

AbCellera Biologics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.97 percent over the past six months and at a -204.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -262.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -90.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect AbCellera Biologics Inc to make $12.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $74.95 million and $21.55 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -84.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -44.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 308.35%.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.34% of AbCellera Biologics Inc shares, and 46.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.58%. AbCellera Biologics Inc stock is held by 262 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.11% of the shares, which is about 26.36 million shares worth $170.32 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with 5.69% or 16.45 million shares worth $106.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.48 million shares worth $35.4 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund held roughly 2.87 million shares worth around $18.55 million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.