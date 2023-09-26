You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ: STGW).

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.59, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $534.51M. STGW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.23, offering almost -101.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.61% since then. We note from Stagwell Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 823.39K.

Stagwell Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.75. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended STGW as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stagwell Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter.

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.94 on Monday, 09/25/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.09% year-to-date, but still down -4.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) is -7.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STGW is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -161.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stagwell Inc (STGW) estimates and forecasts

Stagwell Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.77 percent over the past six months and at a -8.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -14.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 175.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $675.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Stagwell Inc to make $729.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $663.79 million and $708.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -45.78%. Stagwell Inc earnings are expected to increase by -11.75% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.00% per year for the next five years.

STGW Dividends

Stagwell Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 06.

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.20% of Stagwell Inc shares, and 89.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.37%. Stagwell Inc stock is held by 200 institutions, with Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.91% of the shares, which is about 18.52 million shares worth $84.92 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 14.48% or 16.86 million shares worth $77.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2023. The former held 5.73 million shares worth $26.29 million, making up 4.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 4.84 million shares worth around $22.19 million, which represents about 4.16% of the total shares outstanding.